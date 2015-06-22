Jun 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.50 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.28/7.36 7.32 2 MONTHS 7.32/7.39 7.36 3 MONTHS 7.36/7.42 7.39 6 MONTHS 7.46/7.50 7.48 9 MONTHS 7.49/7.53 7.51 1 YEAR 7.54/7.56 7.55 2 YEARS 7.23/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 5 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)