Jun 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.48 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.28/7.35 7.32
2 MONTHS 7.33/7.39 7.36
3 MONTHS 7.37/7.41 7.39
6 MONTHS 7.45/7.48 7.47
9 MONTHS 7.48/7.53 7.51
1 YEAR 7.53/7.55 7.54
2 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23
3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21
4 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20
5 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20
7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21
10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
