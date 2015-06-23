Jun 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.48 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.28/7.35 7.32 2 MONTHS 7.33/7.39 7.36 3 MONTHS 7.37/7.41 7.39 6 MONTHS 7.45/7.48 7.47 9 MONTHS 7.48/7.53 7.51 1 YEAR 7.53/7.55 7.54 2 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 3 YEARS 7.19/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 5 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)