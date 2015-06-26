Jun 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.49 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.29/7.35 7.32
2 MONTHS 7.31/7.37 7.34
3 MONTHS 7.35/7.40 7.38
6 MONTHS 7.44/7.49 7.47
9 MONTHS 7.48/7.53 7.51
1 YEAR 7.53/7.56 7.55
2 YEARS 7.23/7.26 7.25
3 YEARS 7.21/7.24 7.23
4 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23
5 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24
7 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25
10 YEARS 7.21/7.29 7.25
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)