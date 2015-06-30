Jun 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.48 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.28/7.33 7.31 2 MONTHS 7.29/7.34 7.32 3 MONTHS 7.34/7.39 7.37 6 MONTHS 7.44/7.48 7.46 9 MONTHS 7.53/7.58 7.56 1 YEAR 7.53/7.56 7.55 2 YEARS 7.24/7.27 7.26 3 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 4 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 5 YEARS 7.24/7.26 7.25 7 YEARS 7.22/7.30 7.26 10 YEARS 7.22/7.30 7.26 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)