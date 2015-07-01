Jul 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.48 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.26/7.34 7.30 2 MONTHS 7.28/7.34 7.31 3 MONTHS 7.33/7.39 7.36 6 MONTHS 7.43/7.48 7.46 9 MONTHS 7.52/7.57 7.55 1 YEAR 7.52/7.54 7.53 2 YEARS 7.22/7.25 7.24 3 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 4 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 5 YEARS 7.22/7.24 7.23 7 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24 10 YEARS 7.20/7.28 7.24 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)