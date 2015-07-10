Jul 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.37 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.18/7.26 7.22 2 MONTHS 7.21/7.28 7.25 3 MONTHS 7.27/7.34 7.31 6 MONTHS 7.32/7.37 7.35 9 MONTHS 7.42/7.47 7.45 1 YEAR 7.41/7.44 7.43 2 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 3 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 7 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15 10 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)