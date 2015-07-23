Jul 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.42 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.21/7.27 7.24 2 MONTHS 7.25/7.31 7.28 3 MONTHS 7.32/7.36 7.34 6 MONTHS 7.38/7.42 7.40 9 MONTHS 7.48/7.51 7.50 1 YEAR 7.48/7.50 7.49 2 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 4 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 5 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 7 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 10 YEARS 7.17/7.25 7.21 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)