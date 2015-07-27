Jul 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.41 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.21/7.27 7.24 2 MONTHS 7.25/7.30 7.28 3 MONTHS 7.31/7.36 7.34 6 MONTHS 7.37/7.41 7.39 9 MONTHS 7.47/7.50 7.49 1 YEAR 7.47/7.49 7.48 2 YEARS 7.20/7.22 7.21 3 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 4 YEARS 7.19/7.21 7.20 5 YEARS 7.20/7.21 7.21 7 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20 10 YEARS 7.16/7.24 7.20 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)