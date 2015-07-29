Jul 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.38 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.20/7.27 7.24 2 MONTHS 7.25/7.31 7.28 3 MONTHS 7.30/7.35 7.33 6 MONTHS 7.33/7.38 7.36 9 MONTHS 7.43/7.48 7.46 1 YEAR 7.43/7.45 7.44 2 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 3 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 4 YEARS 7.13/7.15 7.14 5 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 7 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15 10 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)