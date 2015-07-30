Jul 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.39 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.20/7.27 7.24 2 MONTHS 7.25/7.31 7.28 3 MONTHS 7.30/7.36 7.33 6 MONTHS 7.34/7.39 7.37 9 MONTHS 7.44/7.48 7.46 1 YEAR 7.45/7.46 7.46 2 YEARS 7.17/7.19 7.18 3 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 4 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16 5 YEARS 7.15/7.18 7.17 7 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 10 YEARS 7.12/7.20 7.16 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)