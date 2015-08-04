Aug 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.40 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.21/7.27 7.24
2 MONTHS 7.26/7.32 7.29
3 MONTHS 7.31/7.36 7.34
6 MONTHS 7.35/7.40 7.38
9 MONTHS 7.45/7.49 7.47
1 YEAR 7.46/7.48 7.47
2 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19
3 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15
4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15
5 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15
7 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15
10 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)