Aug 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.40 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.21/7.27 7.24 2 MONTHS 7.26/7.32 7.29 3 MONTHS 7.31/7.36 7.34 6 MONTHS 7.35/7.40 7.38 9 MONTHS 7.45/7.49 7.47 1 YEAR 7.46/7.48 7.47 2 YEARS 7.17/7.20 7.19 3 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 4 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 5 YEARS 7.14/7.16 7.15 7 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15 10 YEARS 7.11/7.19 7.15 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)