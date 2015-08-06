Aug 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.38 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.20/7.26 7.23
2 MONTHS 7.25/7.31 7.28
3 MONTHS 7.28/7.34 7.31
6 MONTHS 7.33/7.38 7.36
9 MONTHS 7.42/7.46 7.44
1 YEAR 7.43/7.45 7.44
2 YEARS 7.15/7.17 7.16
3 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13
4 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13
5 YEARS 7.12/7.14 7.13
7 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13
10 YEARS 7.09/7.17 7.13
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
