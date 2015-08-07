Aug 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.38 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.19/7.26 7.23 2 MONTHS 7.24/7.31 7.28 3 MONTHS 7.28/7.35 7.32 6 MONTHS 7.33/7.38 7.36 9 MONTHS 7.40/7.45 7.43 1 YEAR 7.42/7.44 7.43 2 YEARS 7.13/7.16 7.15 3 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 4 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 5 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 7 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 10 YEARS 7.08/7.16 7.12 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)