Aug 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.37 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.19/7.25 7.22 2 MONTHS 7.25/7.31 7.28 3 MONTHS 7.28/7.34 7.31 6 MONTHS 7.32/7.37 7.35 9 MONTHS 7.39/7.44 7.42 1 YEAR 7.40/7.42 7.41 2 YEARS 7.11/7.14 7.13 3 YEARS 7.08/7.11 7.10 4 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09 5 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09 7 YEARS 7.05/7.13 7.09 10 YEARS 7.05/7.13 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)