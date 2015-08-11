BRIEF-Infibeam Incorporation approves investment in Avenues Payments India
* Approved to make investment in preference shares along with Avenues (India) into Avenues Payments India Pvt Ltd
Aug 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.35 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.20/7.24 7.22 2 MONTHS 7.25/7.30 7.28 3 MONTHS 7.29/7.33 7.31 6 MONTHS 7.32/7.35 7.34 9 MONTHS 7.38/7.42 7.40 1 YEAR 7.39/7.41 7.40 2 YEARS 7.11/7.13 7.12 3 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09 4 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09 5 YEARS 7.08/7.10 7.09 7 YEARS 7.05/7.13 7.09 10 YEARS 7.05/7.13 7.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A V Rambabu Infra Pvt Ltd