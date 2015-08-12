Aug 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.35 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.20/7.26 7.23 2 MONTHS 7.26/7.32 7.29 3 MONTHS 7.27/7.34 7.31 6 MONTHS 7.30/7.35 7.33 9 MONTHS 7.35/7.40 7.38 1 YEAR 7.36/7.38 7.37 2 YEARS 7.07/7.09 7.08 3 YEARS 7.03/7.05 7.04 4 YEARS 7.02/7.05 7.04 5 YEARS 7.03/7.06 7.05 7 YEARS 7.00/7.08 7.04 10 YEARS 7.00/7.08 7.04 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)