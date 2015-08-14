Aug 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.27 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.18/7.25 7.22
2 MONTHS 7.20/7.27 7.24
3 MONTHS 7.20/7.27 7.24
6 MONTHS 7.22/7.27 7.25
9 MONTHS 7.28/7.33 7.31
1 YEAR 7.29/7.32 7.31
2 YEARS 6.97/7.00 6.99
3 YEARS 6.93/6.95 6.94
4 YEARS 6.93/6.95 6.94
5 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95
7 YEARS 6.90/6.98 6.94
10 YEARS 6.90/6.98 6.94
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)