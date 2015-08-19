Aug 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.25 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 7.18/7.25 7.22
2 MONTHS 7.20/7.27 7.24
3 MONTHS 7.20/7.26 7.23
6 MONTHS 7.20/7.25 7.23
9 MONTHS 7.27/7.32 7.30
1 YEAR 7.29/7.31 7.30
2 YEARS 6.93/6.96 6.95
3 YEARS 6.87/6.90 6.89
4 YEARS 6.87/6.89 6.88
5 YEARS 6.87/6.90 6.89
7 YEARS 6.84/6.92 6.88
10 YEARS 6.84/6.92 6.88
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)