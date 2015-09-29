Sep 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.02 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.84/6.90 6.87
2 MONTHS 6.86/6.92 6.89
3 MONTHS 6.89/6.95 6.92
6 MONTHS 6.97/7.02 7.00
9 MONTHS 7.02/7.07 7.05
1 YEAR 7.04/7.07 7.06
2 YEARS 6.79/6.82 6.81
3 YEARS 6.80/6.82 6.81
4 YEARS 6.80/6.83 6.82
5 YEARS 6.82/6.84 6.83
7 YEARS 6.80/6.88 6.84
10 YEARS 6.79/6.87 6.83
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
