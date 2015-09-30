Sep 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.09 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.84/6.89 6.87 2 MONTHS 6.87/6.91 6.89 3 MONTHS 6.89/6.93 6.91 6 MONTHS 7.06/7.09 7.08 9 MONTHS 7.02/7.05 7.04 1 YEAR 7.02/7.04 7.03 2 YEARS 6.76/6.77 6.77 3 YEARS 6.76/6.77 6.77 4 YEARS 6.76/6.77 6.77 5 YEARS 6.76/6.77 6.77 7 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77 10 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)