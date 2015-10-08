Oct 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.11 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.83/6.90 6.87
2 MONTHS 6.85/6.92 6.89
3 MONTHS 6.88/6.94 6.91
6 MONTHS 7.06/7.11 7.09
9 MONTHS 7.01/7.06 7.04
1 YEAR 7.01/7.04 7.03
2 YEARS 6.77/6.80 6.79
3 YEARS 6.76/6.79 6.78
4 YEARS 6.76/6.80 6.78
5 YEARS 6.77/6.80 6.79
7 YEARS 6.74/6.82 6.78
10 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
