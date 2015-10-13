Oct 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.13 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.84/6.90 6.87 2 MONTHS 6.86/6.92 6.89 3 MONTHS 6.91/6.97 6.94 6 MONTHS 7.08/7.13 7.11 9 MONTHS 7.02/7.07 7.05 1 YEAR 7.03/7.05 7.04 2 YEARS 6.80/6.83 6.82 3 YEARS 6.79/6.81 6.80 4 YEARS 6.79/6.81 6.80 5 YEARS 6.79/6.82 6.81 7 YEARS 6.75/6.83 6.79 10 YEARS 6.74/6.82 6.78 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)