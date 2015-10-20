Oct 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.10 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.84/6.90 6.87
2 MONTHS 6.88/6.93 6.91
3 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93
6 MONTHS 7.06/7.10 7.08
9 MONTHS 7.00/7.04 7.02
1 YEAR 7.01/7.03 7.02
2 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76
3 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73
4 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74
5 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74
7 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73
10 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)