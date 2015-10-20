Oct 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.10 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.84/6.90 6.87 2 MONTHS 6.88/6.93 6.91 3 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93 6 MONTHS 7.06/7.10 7.08 9 MONTHS 7.00/7.04 7.02 1 YEAR 7.01/7.03 7.02 2 YEARS 6.75/6.77 6.76 3 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73 4 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74 5 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74 7 YEARS 6.69/6.77 6.73 10 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)