Oct 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.09 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.85/6.91 6.88 2 MONTHS 6.88/6.94 6.91 3 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93 6 MONTHS 7.05/7.09 7.07 9 MONTHS 6.99/7.04 7.02 1 YEAR 7.01/7.03 7.02 2 YEARS 6.74/6.76 6.75 3 YEARS 6.71/6.74 6.73 4 YEARS 6.71/6.74 6.73 5 YEARS 6.72/6.74 6.73 7 YEARS 6.68/6.76 6.72 10 YEARS 6.67/6.75 6.71 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)