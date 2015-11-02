Nov 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.12 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.89/6.95 6.92
2 MONTHS 6.91/6.96 6.94
3 MONTHS 6.92/6.98 6.95
6 MONTHS 7.08/7.12 7.10
9 MONTHS 7.02/7.06 7.04
1 YEAR 7.04/7.05 7.05
2 YEARS 6.78/6.81 6.80
3 YEARS 6.76/6.78 6.77
4 YEARS 6.76/6.79 6.78
5 YEARS 6.77/6.79 6.78
7 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77
10 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
