Nov 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.14 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.89/6.95 6.92 2 MONTHS 6.91/6.96 6.94 3 MONTHS 6.92/6.98 6.95 6 MONTHS 7.09/7.14 7.12 9 MONTHS 7.05/7.09 7.07 1 YEAR 7.07/7.09 7.08 2 YEARS 6.84/6.86 6.85 3 YEARS 6.83/6.85 6.84 4 YEARS 6.82/6.84 6.83 5 YEARS 6.83/6.85 6.84 7 YEARS 6.79/6.87 6.83 10 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)