Nov 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.14 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.89/6.95 6.92
2 MONTHS 6.91/6.96 6.94
3 MONTHS 6.92/6.98 6.95
6 MONTHS 7.09/7.14 7.12
9 MONTHS 7.05/7.09 7.07
1 YEAR 7.07/7.09 7.08
2 YEARS 6.84/6.86 6.85
3 YEARS 6.83/6.85 6.84
4 YEARS 6.82/6.84 6.83
5 YEARS 6.83/6.85 6.84
7 YEARS 6.79/6.87 6.83
10 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)