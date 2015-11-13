Nov 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.11 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.85/6.93 6.89 2 MONTHS 6.87/6.95 6.91 3 MONTHS 6.89/6.97 6.93 6 MONTHS 7.05/7.11 7.08 9 MONTHS 7.03/7.09 7.06 1 YEAR 7.06/7.09 7.08 2 YEARS 6.86/6.90 6.88 3 YEARS 6.86/6.90 6.88 4 YEARS 6.86/6.90 6.88 5 YEARS 6.87/6.90 6.89 7 YEARS 6.84/6.92 6.88 10 YEARS 6.83/6.91 6.87 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)