Nov 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.11 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.85/6.93 6.89
2 MONTHS 6.87/6.95 6.91
3 MONTHS 6.89/6.97 6.93
6 MONTHS 7.05/7.11 7.08
9 MONTHS 7.03/7.09 7.06
1 YEAR 7.06/7.09 7.08
2 YEARS 6.86/6.90 6.88
3 YEARS 6.86/6.90 6.88
4 YEARS 6.86/6.90 6.88
5 YEARS 6.87/6.90 6.89
7 YEARS 6.84/6.92 6.88
10 YEARS 6.83/6.91 6.87
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)