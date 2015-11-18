Nov 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.15 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93 2 MONTHS 6.93/6.99 6.96 3 MONTHS 6.93/6.99 6.96 6 MONTHS 7.10/7.15 7.13 9 MONTHS 7.05/7.09 7.07 1 YEAR 7.07/7.10 7.09 2 YEARS 6.90/6.92 6.91 3 YEARS 6.89/6.92 6.91 4 YEARS 6.90/6.93 6.92 5 YEARS 6.91/6.93 6.92 7 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 10 YEARS 6.87/6.95 6.91 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)