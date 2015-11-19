Nov 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.15 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.91/6.96 6.94
2 MONTHS 6.93/6.99 6.96
3 MONTHS 6.94/6.99 6.97
6 MONTHS 7.10/7.15 7.13
9 MONTHS 7.04/7.08 7.06
1 YEAR 7.07/7.10 7.09
2 YEARS 6.89/6.91 6.90
3 YEARS 6.88/6.91 6.90
4 YEARS 6.89/6.91 6.90
5 YEARS 6.89/6.92 6.91
7 YEARS 6.86/6.94 6.90
10 YEARS 6.85/6.93 6.89
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
