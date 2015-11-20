Nov 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.16 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.91/6.98 6.95 2 MONTHS 6.93/6.99 6.96 3 MONTHS 6.94/7.01 6.98 6 MONTHS 7.11/7.16 7.14 9 MONTHS 7.05/7.11 7.08 1 YEAR 7.08/7.11 7.10 2 YEARS 6.91/6.94 6.93 3 YEARS 6.91/6.94 6.93 4 YEARS 6.92/6.94 6.93 5 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94 7 YEARS 6.89/6.97 6.93 10 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)