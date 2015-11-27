Nov 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.16 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.92/6.99 6.96 2 MONTHS 6.93/7.00 6.97 3 MONTHS 6.94/7.00 6.97 6 MONTHS 7.11/7.16 7.14 9 MONTHS 7.07/7.11 7.09 1 YEAR 7.10/7.12 7.11 2 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95 3 YEARS 6.94/6.96 6.95 4 YEARS 6.96/6.99 6.98 5 YEARS 6.96/6.98 6.97 7 YEARS 6.93/7.01 6.97 10 YEARS 6.92/7.00 6.96 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)