Dec 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.14 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.94/6.99 6.97
2 MONTHS 6.95/6.99 6.97
3 MONTHS 6.97/7.02 7.00
6 MONTHS 7.10/7.14 7.12
9 MONTHS 7.06/7.10 7.08
1 YEAR 7.09/7.11 7.10
2 YEARS 6.91/6.93 6.92
3 YEARS 6.90/6.93 6.92
4 YEARS 6.92/6.94 6.93
5 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94
7 YEARS 6.90/6.98 6.94
10 YEARS 6.89/6.97 6.93
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
