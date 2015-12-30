Dec 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.09 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.91/6.97 6.94
2 MONTHS 6.90/6.95 6.93
3 MONTHS 6.89/6.94 6.92
6 MONTHS 7.05/7.09 7.07
9 MONTHS 7.01/7.04 7.03
1 YEAR 7.04/7.06 7.05
2 YEARS 6.88/6.90 6.89
3 YEARS 6.90/6.92 6.91
4 YEARS 6.93/6.95 6.94
5 YEARS 6.94/6.95 6.95
7 YEARS 6.90/6.98 6.94
10 YEARS 6.89/6.97 6.93
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
