Dec 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.08 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.91/6.96 6.94 2 MONTHS 6.90/6.95 6.93 3 MONTHS 7.16/7.20 7.18 6 MONTHS 7.05/7.08 7.07 9 MONTHS 7.03/7.06 7.05 1 YEAR 7.06/7.08 7.07 2 YEARS 6.89/6.91 6.90 3 YEARS 6.91/6.93 6.92 4 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 5 YEARS 6.95/6.97 6.96 7 YEARS 6.92/6.99 6.96 10 YEARS 6.91/6.99 6.95 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)