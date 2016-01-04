Jan 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.09 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93
2 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93
3 MONTHS 7.16/7.22 7.19
6 MONTHS 7.06/7.09 7.08
9 MONTHS 7.02/7.06 7.04
1 YEAR 7.04/7.07 7.06
2 YEARS 6.87/6.89 6.88
3 YEARS 6.88/6.90 6.89
4 YEARS 6.90/6.93 6.92
5 YEARS 6.91/6.94 6.93
7 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92
10 YEARS 6.87/6.95 6.91
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
