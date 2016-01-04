Jan 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.09 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93 2 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93 3 MONTHS 7.16/7.22 7.19 6 MONTHS 7.06/7.09 7.08 9 MONTHS 7.02/7.06 7.04 1 YEAR 7.04/7.07 7.06 2 YEARS 6.87/6.89 6.88 3 YEARS 6.88/6.90 6.89 4 YEARS 6.90/6.93 6.92 5 YEARS 6.91/6.94 6.93 7 YEARS 6.88/6.96 6.92 10 YEARS 6.87/6.95 6.91 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)