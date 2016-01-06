Jan 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.06 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.89/6.95 6.92 2 MONTHS 6.89/6.95 6.92 3 MONTHS 7.16/7.22 7.19 6 MONTHS 7.03/7.06 7.05 9 MONTHS 7.00/7.04 7.02 1 YEAR 7.02/7.05 7.04 2 YEARS 6.84/6.87 6.86 3 YEARS 6.85/6.88 6.87 4 YEARS 6.88/6.91 6.90 5 YEARS 6.88/6.91 6.90 7 YEARS 6.85/6.93 6.89 10 YEARS 6.84/6.92 6.88 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)