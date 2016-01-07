BRIEF-Bambino Agro Industries suspects issues with malfunctioning of IT infrastructure
* Says suspecting issues with our malfunctioning of IT infrastructure since morning
Jan 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.01 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.89/6.95 6.92 2 MONTHS 6.88/6.93 6.91 3 MONTHS 7.15/7.21 7.18 6 MONTHS 6.98/7.01 7.00 9 MONTHS 6.95/6.99 6.97 1 YEAR 6.97/6.99 6.98 2 YEARS 6.80/6.83 6.82 3 YEARS 6.80/6.84 6.82 4 YEARS 6.83/6.86 6.85 5 YEARS 6.84/6.87 6.86 7 YEARS 6.81/6.89 6.85 10 YEARS 6.80/6.88 6.84 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says suspecting issues with our malfunctioning of IT infrastructure since morning
MUMBAI, May 18 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday that companies must be rated by at least two credit rating agencies to be eligible to issue debt under the country's partial credit enhancement programme.