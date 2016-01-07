Jan 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.01 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.89/6.95 6.92 2 MONTHS 6.88/6.93 6.91 3 MONTHS 7.15/7.21 7.18 6 MONTHS 6.98/7.01 7.00 9 MONTHS 6.95/6.99 6.97 1 YEAR 6.97/6.99 6.98 2 YEARS 6.80/6.83 6.82 3 YEARS 6.80/6.84 6.82 4 YEARS 6.83/6.86 6.85 5 YEARS 6.84/6.87 6.86 7 YEARS 6.81/6.89 6.85 10 YEARS 6.80/6.88 6.84 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)