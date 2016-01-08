Jan 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.00 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.89/6.95 6.92
2 MONTHS 6.86/6.92 6.89
3 MONTHS 7.15/7.20 7.18
6 MONTHS 6.96/7.00 6.98
9 MONTHS 6.93/6.97 6.95
1 YEAR 6.95/6.98 6.97
2 YEARS 6.78/6.80 6.79
3 YEARS 6.79/6.82 6.81
4 YEARS 6.81/6.84 6.83
5 YEARS 6.82/6.84 6.83
7 YEARS 6.79/6.87 6.83
10 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
