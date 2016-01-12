Jan 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.00 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.91/6.97 6.94 2 MONTHS 6.87/6.93 6.90 3 MONTHS 7.15/7.20 7.18 6 MONTHS 6.96/7.00 6.98 9 MONTHS 6.94/6.98 6.96 1 YEAR 6.96/6.98 6.97 2 YEARS 6.78/6.80 6.79 3 YEARS 6.78/6.80 6.79 4 YEARS 6.81/6.83 6.82 5 YEARS 6.82/6.84 6.83 7 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82 10 YEARS 6.77/6.85 6.81 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)