Jan 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.00 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.91/6.97 6.94
2 MONTHS 6.87/6.93 6.90
3 MONTHS 7.15/7.20 7.18
6 MONTHS 6.96/7.00 6.98
9 MONTHS 6.94/6.98 6.96
1 YEAR 6.96/6.98 6.97
2 YEARS 6.78/6.80 6.79
3 YEARS 6.78/6.80 6.79
4 YEARS 6.81/6.83 6.82
5 YEARS 6.82/6.84 6.83
7 YEARS 6.78/6.86 6.82
10 YEARS 6.77/6.85 6.81
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)