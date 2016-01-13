Jan 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.02 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.93/6.99 6.96 2 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93 3 MONTHS 7.17/7.22 7.20 6 MONTHS 6.98/7.02 7.00 9 MONTHS 6.96/7.00 6.98 1 YEAR 6.98/7.00 6.99 2 YEARS 6.80/6.82 6.81 3 YEARS 6.80/6.82 6.81 4 YEARS 6.82/6.85 6.84 5 YEARS 6.83/6.85 6.84 7 YEARS 6.80/6.88 6.84 10 YEARS 6.79/6.87 6.83 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)