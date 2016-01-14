Jan 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.02 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.92/6.98 6.95
2 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93
3 MONTHS 7.16/7.22 7.19
6 MONTHS 6.98/7.02 7.00
9 MONTHS 6.97/7.01 6.99
1 YEAR 6.98/7.00 6.99
2 YEARS 6.80/6.82 6.81
3 YEARS 6.80/6.83 6.82
4 YEARS 6.83/6.85 6.84
5 YEARS 6.84/6.86 6.85
7 YEARS 6.81/6.89 6.85
10 YEARS 6.80/6.88 6.84
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)