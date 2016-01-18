Jan 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.02 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.92/6.98 6.95 2 MONTHS 6.93/6.99 6.96 3 MONTHS 7.18/7.24 7.21 6 MONTHS 6.99/7.02 7.01 9 MONTHS 6.97/7.00 6.99 1 YEAR 6.99/7.01 7.00 2 YEARS 6.81/6.83 6.82 3 YEARS 6.82/6.85 6.84 4 YEARS 6.86/6.88 6.87 5 YEARS 6.86/6.88 6.87 7 YEARS 6.83/6.91 6.87 10 YEARS 6.82/6.90 6.86 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)