Jan 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.95 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.89/6.96 6.93 2 MONTHS 6.88/6.95 6.92 3 MONTHS 7.14/7.21 7.18 6 MONTHS 6.91/6.95 6.93 9 MONTHS 6.90/6.94 6.92 1 YEAR 6.89/6.92 6.91 2 YEARS 6.71/6.75 6.73 3 YEARS 6.72/6.75 6.74 4 YEARS 6.74/6.77 6.76 5 YEARS 6.75/6.78 6.77 7 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77 10 YEARS 6.72/6.80 6.76 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)