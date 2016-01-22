Jan 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.94 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.85/6.90 6.88
2 MONTHS 6.84/6.89 6.87
3 MONTHS 7.12/7.18 7.15
6 MONTHS 6.91/6.94 6.93
9 MONTHS 6.90/6.93 6.92
1 YEAR 6.90/6.92 6.91
2 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74
3 YEARS 6.73/6.75 6.74
4 YEARS 6.75/6.78 6.77
5 YEARS 6.76/6.79 6.78
7 YEARS 6.74/6.82 6.78
10 YEARS 6.73/6.81 6.77
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)