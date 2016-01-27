Jan 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.93 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.82/6.88 6.85 2 MONTHS 6.83/6.89 6.86 3 MONTHS 7.12/7.18 7.15 6 MONTHS 6.90/6.93 6.92 9 MONTHS 6.88/6.92 6.90 1 YEAR 6.88/6.90 6.89 2 YEARS 6.70/6.73 6.72 3 YEARS 6.71/6.73 6.72 4 YEARS 6.72/6.76 6.74 5 YEARS 6.74/6.77 6.76 7 YEARS 6.71/6.79 6.75 10 YEARS 6.70/6.78 6.74 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)