Jan 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.91 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.81/6.87 6.84
2 MONTHS 7.23/7.29 7.26
3 MONTHS 7.08/7.14 7.11
6 MONTHS 6.87/6.91 6.89
9 MONTHS 6.86/6.89 6.88
1 YEAR 6.85/6.88 6.87
2 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68
3 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68
4 YEARS 6.68/6.71 6.70
5 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71
7 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70
10 YEARS 6.65/6.73 6.69
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
