Jan 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.91 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.81/6.87 6.84 2 MONTHS 7.23/7.29 7.26 3 MONTHS 7.08/7.14 7.11 6 MONTHS 6.87/6.91 6.89 9 MONTHS 6.86/6.89 6.88 1 YEAR 6.85/6.88 6.87 2 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 3 YEARS 6.67/6.69 6.68 4 YEARS 6.68/6.71 6.70 5 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71 7 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70 10 YEARS 6.65/6.73 6.69 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)