Feb 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.99 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.89/6.94 6.92 2 MONTHS 7.30/7.35 7.33 3 MONTHS 7.13/7.18 7.16 6 MONTHS 6.96/6.99 6.98 9 MONTHS 6.96/6.99 6.98 1 YEAR 6.96/6.98 6.97 2 YEARS 6.78/6.80 6.79 3 YEARS 6.78/6.80 6.79 4 YEARS 6.78/6.82 6.80 5 YEARS 6.80/6.83 6.82 7 YEARS 6.77/6.85 6.81 10 YEARS 6.76/6.84 6.80 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)