Feb 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.99 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.88/6.93 6.91
2 MONTHS 7.31/7.37 7.34
3 MONTHS 7.14/7.20 7.17
6 MONTHS 6.95/6.99 6.97
9 MONTHS 6.96/6.99 6.98
1 YEAR 6.95/6.98 6.97
2 YEARS 6.77/6.80 6.79
3 YEARS 6.77/6.79 6.78
4 YEARS 6.79/6.81 6.80
5 YEARS 6.80/6.82 6.81
7 YEARS 6.77/6.85 6.81
10 YEARS 6.76/6.84 6.80
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
