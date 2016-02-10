Feb 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.97 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.88/6.94 6.91
2 MONTHS 7.33/7.39 7.36
3 MONTHS 7.11/7.17 7.14
6 MONTHS 6.93/6.97 6.95
9 MONTHS 6.92/6.95 6.94
1 YEAR 6.91/6.93 6.92
2 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71
3 YEARS 6.68/6.71 6.70
4 YEARS 6.69/6.72 6.71
5 YEARS 6.70/6.72 6.71
7 YEARS 6.67/6.75 6.71
10 YEARS 6.66/6.74 6.70
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
