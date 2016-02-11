Feb 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.95 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93 2 MONTHS 7.33/7.39 7.36 3 MONTHS 7.09/7.15 7.12 6 MONTHS 6.90/6.95 6.93 9 MONTHS 6.89/6.93 6.91 1 YEAR 6.88/6.91 6.90 2 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66 3 YEARS 6.63/6.66 6.65 4 YEARS 6.63/6.66 6.65 5 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65 7 YEARS 6.61/6.69 6.65 10 YEARS 6.60/6.68 6.64 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)