Feb 11The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.95 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 6.90/6.96 6.93
2 MONTHS 7.33/7.39 7.36
3 MONTHS 7.09/7.15 7.12
6 MONTHS 6.90/6.95 6.93
9 MONTHS 6.89/6.93 6.91
1 YEAR 6.88/6.91 6.90
2 YEARS 6.64/6.67 6.66
3 YEARS 6.63/6.66 6.65
4 YEARS 6.63/6.66 6.65
5 YEARS 6.64/6.66 6.65
7 YEARS 6.61/6.69 6.65
10 YEARS 6.60/6.68 6.64
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 09 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)